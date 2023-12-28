Free Ice Cream at Jeni’s at The Factory at Franklin (Dec 28 Only)

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream has reopened at The Factory at Franklin. To celebrate, they are throwing a party on Thursday, December 28, from 6 pm-10 p.m.

They will be scooping free ice cream all night long including signature flavors, like Brambleberry Crisp, and seasonal favorites, like Boozy Eggnog. The first 50 people in line will get extra Jeni’s goodies.

The lucky few will get 52 free scoop cards, so your weekly Jeni’s visit will be on them.

*You must be one of the first 5 people in line (no spot saving or line cutting please) and have stayed in line until the start of the event (exceptions made for short restroom breaks). No purchase is necessary.

Find Jeni’s newest scoop shop at The Factory at Franklin, at 230 Franklin Road next to Five Daughters Bakery.