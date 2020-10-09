Free Fitness Event This Saturday With CoreLife Eatery

Feeling a little tight this week? Loosen up and get your stretch on this Saturday, October 10, with a great outdoor fitness event presented by CoreLife Eatery, a restaurant that values clean, healthy and great tasting foods.

Visit CoreLife Eatery’s brand new Cool Springs location this Saturday for an energizing and restorative yoga class.

Details below.

Franklin: Yoga to the Core | October 10 at 9:45 a.m.

Small World Yoga and CoreLife present Yoga to the Core with Krystin Neely outside at the new CoreLife Eatery in Cool Springs! Join Krystin for this FREE invigorating and rejuvenating yoga class where every level is welcome. Attendees should bring their own mats. Social distancing will be adhered to.

After 45 minutes on the mat, grab a meal (take-out or dine-in) at CoreLife Eatery. All participants will receive 50% off their meal! (Explore the menu here.)

Learn more about Small World Yoga (@smallworldyoga on Instagram and Facebook) at www.smallworldyoga.org.

Event Details

Saturday, October 10, 2020

9:45 AM – 10:45 AM CDT

Location

401b Cool Springs Blvd

Franklin, TN 37067

