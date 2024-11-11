Free Dozen Doughnuts at Krispy Kreme on World Kindness Day

As part of a global campaign to invite and inspire people to spread kindness on World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme® today announced that the first 500 guests who visit each participating shop across the U.S. Nov. 13, 2024 can receive a dozen Original Glazed® Doughnuts for FREE to enjoy and share with others – no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme operates in 40 countries, many of which will offer World Kindness Day gestures on Nov. 13. The free Original Glazed dozen is available to first 500 guests in shop and via drive-thru at each participating Krispy Kreme U.S. location.

Show how you’re sharing kindness with Krispy Kreme on World Kindness Day, Nov. 13, by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media.

Source: Krispy Kreme

