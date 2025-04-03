FREE Doritos Footlong Nachos with Sub Purchase April 10 – Subway MVP Members Only

For one day only, on April 10, Subway MVP Rewards members can grab Doritos Footlong Nachos for free with the purchase of any footlong sub.

April 3, 2025 – Two legendary brands – Subway and Doritos® – are coming together for the most iconic collaboration of the year: Doritos® Footlong Nachos. Available nationwide for a limited time while supplies last, this new snack brings together the classic crunch of Doritos® chips and the fresh, bold flavors of Subway’s beloved sandwiches – for just $5.*

Subway’s latest footlong snack is freshly prepared to order, starting with classic Doritos® Nacho Cheese flavored chips, layered with Cheddar Cheese sauce and shredded Monterey cheddar cheese, piled with the perfect amount of spicy jalapeno slices, diced tomatoes and red onions and finished with zesty Baja Chipotle sauce. Guests can add rotisserie-style chicken or steak at no extra charge, with the option to add a scoop of smashed avocado for an additional cost.

Taste Doritos® Footlong Nachos for FREE with Any Footlong Sub

To celebrate the new collaboration, Subway is giving fans a chance to try all three varieties of Doritos® Footlong Nachos for free. For one day only on Thursday, April 10, Subway MVP Rewards members can unlock a special offer: one free Doritos® Footlong Nachos with the purchase of any footlong sub.** The offer will drop in all Subway MVP Rewards accounts on April 10 and will be available the entire day to redeem via the Subway app, Subway.com or in-restaurant using the phone number associated with the account.

To order the new Doritos® Footlong Nachos and to sign up for Subway MVP Rewards***, visit Subway.com or the Subway app.

Source: Subway

