Free Chicken Shacks are Back this Football Season

September 5, 2024 – Shake Shack is running it back! Free Chicken Shacks on Sunday this football season!

Starting on Sunday, September 8th they are offering a Free Chicken Shack with $10 minimum purchase throughout this football season. Just like professional football players, we too work on Sundays and couldn’t be happier to serve up antibiotic-free Chicken Shacks on Sunday Game Days. There is no better combination than watching your favorite team on Sundays with a sandwich that’s made-to-order and only uses the highest quality ingredients.

Want to have the best Sunday ever? Just use promo code CHICKENSUNDAY and it can be yours.

To make sure you remember why it’s the best, it’s because their sandwich is made with crispy, white-meat antibiotic- free chicken breast over lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo on a toasted potato bun, this sandwich outshines its competition.

Terms & Conditions: Offer only valid for qualifying orders placed at a kiosk in-Shack, or for delivery or pick-up via the Shake Shack Mobile App or shakeshack.com, and fulfilled starting on Sunday, September 8th, and all Sundays subsequently after, through Sunday, December 15th (“Promotional Period”), at participating US Shake Shack locations (excluding airports, stadiums, arenas, travel plazas, and museums). Offer not valid for drive-thru orders or orders made through third-party delivery apps. Limit one (1) free Chicken Shack per order. Max savings of $9.79. Order total must include a minimum of $10 worth of food or beverage products (including burgers, sandwiches, fries, chicken bites, hotdogs, drinks, shakes, frozen custard, poochinis, bag o’ bones), excluding the cost of the applicable Chicken Shack, gift card purchases and, any applicable taxes, delivery fees or other fees. Must add at least (1) Chicken Shack to cart prior to checkout. Offer excludes all paid add-ons such as avocado and bacon. Cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. Must use promotional code ‘CHICKENSUNDAY’ at checkout.

Source: Shake Shack

