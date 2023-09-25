Free At-home COVID-19 Tests Are Back: How to Order

You and your family can now receive free at-home COVID-19 testing kits through COVIDtests.gov, starting Monday, September 25.

You can order up to four kits per household.

The tests are intended for use now through December 2023. The kits will include how to verify extended expiration dates as the expiration of several kits may extend beyond what is printed on the packaging.

Only order COVIDtests.gov for your free test kits from the federal government. To order, you only have to provide your name and address. Do not provide any credit card, bank account, or Social Security information.

If you experience scams involving free COVID-19 tests, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.