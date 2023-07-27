Free 2023 Dore Jam Set for August 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt Athletics announced Wednesday the date for the 2023 Dore Jam, a celebration of all Commodore sport programs.

Scheduled for 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center, representatives from all available Vandy programs will be in attendance to meet and greet fans. The event will also include inflatables, face painting, a balloon artist, a photo station, lawn games, music, and a chance to win prizes.

Entry to the event is free for all individuals.

Football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball season ticket holders are invited to be a part of an exclusive beam signing event as part of the ongoing Vandy United facility updates. Further details about this event will be shared directly to eligible season ticket holders.

Stay tuned for more Dore Jam details, including changes in regard to parking and entrancing, due to ongoing construction.

Source: Vandy Sports

