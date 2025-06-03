Frederick Douglass’ Great-Great-Grandson to Speak at Landmark Booksellers

Join Landmark Booksellers (114 E Main St, Franklin, Tennessee 37064) on Saturday, June 7th at 6 pm for a special evening with Kevin Douglass Greene, the great-great-grandson of legendary abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

A decorated U.S. Army veteran with 20 years of active service, Kevin follows in his ancestors’ footsteps as a member of the 13th United States Colored Troops, Tennessee and as an advocate for freedom and education.

He will share insights into the enduring legacy of Frederick Douglass-“The Lion that wrote History”-and discuss his family’s ongoing work with the Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives to combat modern-day slavery and promote racial equity.

Books about Frederick Douglass will be available for purchase, and Kevin will be signing copies after his talk.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear firsthand stories from a living descendant dedicated to carrying forward the Douglass family’s powerful mission.

More information HERE.

