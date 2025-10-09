Franktown To Break Ground On New Facility That Will Serve Franklin’s At-Risk Youth

FrankTown Open Hearts is celebrating an exciting milestone in its mission to serve at-risk youth of Franklin, Tennessee — the groundbreaking of a new 16,000 square foot facility. The new home for FrankTown will bring all of the programming and services under one roof for the first time in the organization’s history, allowing the organization to expand programming and services to better serve the youth of Franklin.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Thursday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. at the site of its future home at the corner of Granbury Street and Academy Street behind the Williamson County Public Library. Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and FrankTown Executive Director Chris Barnhill are scheduled to make remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony, which is open to the public.

FrankTown, a nonprofit organization that supports and enhances the lives of at-risk youth through mentoring programs, hands-on programming, spiritual development opportunities and academic tutoring services, secured the land for the facility through a partnership with Williamson County. The facility will include a Multipurpose Hall, Automotive Bay, a Culinary Arts Kitchen, Classrooms, a Computer Science Lab and a Dance/Performing Arts Studio. To date, $7 million has been raised toward the $9.25 million cost of the facility.

Through hands-on programming, the organization seeks to inspire confident, empowered young adults to lead fulfilled lives. FrankTown Open Hearts meets six days a week throughout the school year, and supplies transportation to and from its programs, as well as a hot meal each night. Last year, FrankTown gave away over 16,000 meals to Williamson County youth and families this year. In addition to its regular programming of weekly courses, it provides vocational training and college application assistance, which is a key service within its organization. Since its founding in 2005, FrankTown has offered these programs at a variety of locations throughout Franklin as it does not have its own facility.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email