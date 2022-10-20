Franktown’s Holiday Drive-thru Light Experience is Set to Return Mid-November, Tickets on Sale Now

FrankTown Festival of Lights, a drive-thru holiday lights experience, will take place Friday, November 18 through Saturday, December 31, from 5-9 p.m. nightly at the Williamson County Agricultural Center in Franklin.

This year’s FrankTown Festival of Lights will feature over 200 displays that are synchronized to Christmas classics that guests can listen to on the radio as they enjoy the mile-long route.

Purchase your tickets early online now. Tickets are $30 for a passenger vehicle (car, SUV, truck); $50 for a 12-15 passenger vehicle; and $100 for a commercial or charter vehicle (van, bus, limo).

All of the proceeds support the work of FrankTown Open Hearts, a nonprofit ministry in Franklin that spiritually, emotionally, and physically enhances the lives of at-risk youth through mentoring and equipping them with life skills, offering spiritual development, and academic tutoring services. Through hands-on programming, the organization seeks to inspire confidence, empower young adults to lead fulfilled lives.

