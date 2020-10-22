Franktown Festival of Lights Returns for 2020

Franktown Open Hearts, a nonprofit that serves inner-city at-risk youth and their families in Franklin, will once again host the Franktown Festival of Lights, presented by First Bank, with over a mile-long Christmas-spirited experience that features thousands of sparkling holiday lights. The holiday light festival will take place nightly from November 26 through December 26, 2020, at The Williamson County Ag Center.

In its third year, the Franktown Festival of Lights is Williamson County’s only drive-thru light spectacular. Attendees can relax in the comfort of their own car and wind their way through more than 200 light displays while listening to Christmas classics on the radio, some of which will be synchronized with the displays.

Tickets are $25 per car and can be purchased at the gate or in advance at www.FranktownFestivalofLights. com.

Conveniently located at the Williamson County Ag Center, the affordable $25 per car donation will help Franktown Open Hearts continue 28 after-school programs, nightly dinners, and summer camp experiences for over 170 kids. And, because of their life skills teaching program that incorporates “work-reward principles,” Franktown Open Hearts recently gave away their 60th car to a deserving teen.

The Williamson County Ag Center in Franklin, Tennessee, is located just off I-65 and Peytonsville Road, Exit 61.

2020 Sponsors include First Bank, WKRN News 2, iHeart Radio’s 107.5, The River, Williamson Herald, Southern Exposure Magazine, Nissan of Cool Springs, Bone and Joint Institute/Williamson Medical Center, WireMasters, Beachchamp Animal Hospital, Kroger, Irvin Dyal, Backyard Outfitters, Kurt Conner & Sons, Pollock Printing, Geny’s Florist, 906 studio architects, and Coca-Cola.

All proceeds benefit Franktown Open Hearts, a nonprofit that serves inner-city at-risk youth and their families in Franklin.