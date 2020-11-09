FrankTalks to Give Update From City of Franklin Department Heads

Today, November 9, Franklin Tomorrow’s monthly FrankTalks program, starting at 9:30 a.m. and lasting one hour, will be a City Hall on Wheels.

City of Franklin Administrator Eric Stuckey will lead a discussion with City Department Heads who will give an update on capital investment projects, financial status and new initiatives in Franklin.

The November 9 event will be held as a Zoom webinar, starting at 9:30 a.m. Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page. After the event, it will be posted on Franklin Tomorrow’s website and YouTube channel.

FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank. To RSVP, please visit https://november9franktalks.eventbrite.com.

About Franklin Tomorrow

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.