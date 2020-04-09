Franklin Tomorrow’s FrankTalks will go on as scheduled for the month of April but with social distancing in mind. The event is scheduled for April 13.

Instead of the normal gathering, they will conduct the meeting with Zoom. The monthly education series topic of discussion will be “Social distancing, not disengagement.”

The webinar will be a community conversation about staying engaged during COVID-19. Speakers for the event will include Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore, Executive Director of the Main Street Program and Government Relations for the Downtown Franklin Association Jill Burgin, Williamson Medical Center representatives, and more to come.

The program will begin at 9:30 am. Those interested in the webinar are asked to register here.

FrankTalks is presented monthly on the second Monday by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank in conjunction with Franklin Tomorrow.

In addition, they are offering a limited supply of ‘FRNKLNITE’ t-shirts created by Twine Graphics. Cost of each shirt is $22 per shirt with taxes and shipping extra. A portion of the purchase price goes to Franklin Tomorrow. Order your shirt here.