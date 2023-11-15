Franklin’s Skylight Bar Hosting Mixology Class, Titans Viewing Party

The Skylight Bar, an innovative bar and event space, housed in the Grand Hall of The Factory at Franklin, is hosting a range of seasonal events.
Conveniently situated at 230 Franklin Road in the heart of downtown Franklin, The Skylight Bar is the perfect locale for creating lasting memories with the community this festive season.
The remaining events for November at Skylight Bar are:
- Tiki Night Happy Hour on Wednesdays
November 15, 22 & 29 @ 12pm – 10pm
Wear a Hawaiian shirt and enjoy happy hour pricing every Wednesday at The Skylight Bar!
- Titans vs. Jaguars Viewing Party
November 19 @ Noon
- Trivia Tuesday
November 21 & 28 @ 7pm
Enjoy this fun night hosted by Nerdy Talk Trivia.
- Mixology Class: Learn to Make Espresso Martini
November 22 @ 7pm
Learn how to make the ultimate espresso martini sure to impress all your friends and family this holiday season!