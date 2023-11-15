Franklin’s Skylight Bar Hosting Mixology Class, Titans Viewing Party

The Skylight Bar, an innovative bar and event space, housed in the Grand Hall of The Factory at Franklin, is hosting a range of seasonal events.

Conveniently situated at 230 Franklin Road in the heart of downtown Franklin, The Skylight Bar is the perfect locale for creating lasting memories with the community this festive season.

The remaining events for November at Skylight Bar are:

Tiki Night Happy Hour on Wednesdays

November 15, 22 & 29 @ 12pm – 10pm

Wear a Hawaiian shirt and enjoy happy hour pricing every Wednesday at The Skylight Bar!

November 15, 22 & 29 @ 12pm – 10pm Wear a Hawaiian shirt and enjoy happy hour pricing every Wednesday at The Skylight Bar! Titans vs. Jaguars Viewing Party

November 19 @ Noon

November 19 @ Noon Trivia Tuesday

November 21 & 28 @ 7pm

Enjoy this fun night hosted by Nerdy Talk Trivia.

November 21 & 28 @ 7pm Enjoy this fun night hosted by Nerdy Talk Trivia. Mixology Class: Learn to Make Espresso Martini

November 22 @ 7pm

Learn how to make the ultimate espresso martini sure to impress all your friends and family this holiday season!