Franklin’s Food Truck Festival Eat the Street Returns This May

The 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court), a nonprofit organization that helps end the cycle of addiction in our community by providing accountability and compassion to non-violent offenders in the criminal justice system, is pleased to announce United Community Bank as Eat the Street’s 2022 presenting sponsor.

As Williamson County’s premier food truck festival, Eat the Street has been a family-friendly tradition since 2011 and returns to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park on May 6, 2022, following scheduling changes the past two years.

“We could not be more pleased to have United Community Bank as our presenting sponsor,” said Recovery Court Board President Jeff Moseley. “These types of partnerships ensure the long-term viability of Recovery Court, bringing resources and energy to fuel our mission as we assist participants to beat addiction, reunite with their families and return as productive members to the community. We look forward to a long relationship with United Community Bank in bettering our community.”

Greenville, South Carolina-based United Community Bank, which acquired Reliant Bank in 2021, entered the Middle Tennessee market with the goal to keep and strengthen Reliant’s ties in the community.

“We’re happy to be part of a great event that is not only a fantastic day for the entire community but one that supports a cause that is so important,” said United Community Bank Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton. “We look forward to this being the first of many community partnerships in the Middle Tennessee area.”

As Recovery Court’s primary fundraiser, the funds raised through sponsorships and vendor fees enable the nonprofit to continue to provide program participants with the services, treatment and supervision they need to successfully manage their recovery. Since its first class in 2004, more than 250 participants have graduated from the two-year program, demonstrating their commitment to be free from addiction and live healthful lifestyles.

“These programs are essential to helping our neighbors and neighborhoods. I encourage other businesses to join us in our efforts,” said DeVan Ard, United Community Bank Tennessee State President. “It really does make a difference to support the place you call home.”

Eat the Street is now accepting food vendor applications. Those interested in participating may leave a message on the event’s Facebook page: facebook.com/EatTheStreetFest. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Amy Gray at Gray Public Relations, [email protected].

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQGS: UCBI) provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services for relationship-oriented consumers and business owners. The company, known as “The Bank That SERVICE Built,” has been recognized nationally for delivering award-winning service. At December 31, 2021, United had $20.9 billion in assets and 171 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee along with a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. Through its January 1, 2022 acquisition of Reliant Bancorp and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Reliant Bank, United added $3 billion in assets and 25 banking offices in high growth markets in Tennessee. In 2021, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Southeast, marking seven out of the last eight years United earned the coveted award. United was also named one of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker in 2021 for the fifth consecutive year based on employee satisfaction. Forbes included United in its inaugural list of the World’s Best Banks in 2019 and again in 2020. Forbes also recognized United on its 2021 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the eighth consecutive year. United has been recognized by Greenwich Associates for the fourth consecutive year for its strength in small business lending and received five Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2020 for excellence in Small Business Banking and nine Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2021. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

About 21st District Recovery Court

The 21st Recovery Court serves the 21st Judicial District, which includes Williamson, Hickman, Lewis and Perry Counties. Program participants are non-violent offenders with a history of chemical dependency, which has shown to be one of the primary reasons for repeated criminal activity. The program works with representatives of law enforcement and the courts as participants engage in a highly supervised, two-year program, providing treatment, supervision and support in a manner that has proven to be successful. Graduates of recovery court programs have a low rate of reoffending, especially compared to those offenders supervised in traditional court probation and parole programs. Participants’ recovery allows them to have a productive life while the community is served by a reduction in criminal activity and cost-effective treatment for offenders. Most importantly, the families and lives of the participants are restored to a safe and positive environment. Even though the 21st Recovery Court operates within the state judicial system, recovery courts in Tennessee are not supported by the state judicial budgets. Drug courts are partially funded by a portion of statutory court costs paid by criminal offenders. For more information, visit 21stdc.org or call 615.595.7868.