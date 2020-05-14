



Mayor Ken Moore’s 10th State of the City Address will be a first virtual program for the City. The entire address will be produced completely using virtual interview tools and edited videos so anyone can watch from the comfort of their own homes. Guidelines on physical distancing and restrictions on large gatherings have made it impossible to do an in-person event.

“The state of the city address is an important outreach to our residents and provides information on the City’s accomplishments and challenges from the previous 12 months and what we see looking forward,” stated Mayor Moore. “I wanted to make sure we could still do the Address even if it had to be in a new and different way.”

Mayor Moore’s presentation will give an update on the City’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on the community. There will also be a discussion on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 and upcoming capital projects.

The State of the City will premiere on May 15th at 6 p.m. on the City’s Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram accounts as well as Franklin TV, channel 10 on Comcast and channel 99 on AT&T. It will re-air on May 16th at 8 p.m. and will be available on the City’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/cityoffranklin), YouTube page (www.youtube.com/cityoffranklin) and website (www.franklintn.gov).



