The yellow box in downtown Franklin known as “Cards of Care” is taking on a new mission during the coronavirus crisis. Typically, the box is full of cards of encouragement and hope. The idea is you can pull a card with a message of encouragement or you can take a card from the drawer and write your own encouraging message to someone else.

Instead of cards, you will now find cans in the yellow box.

Via Facebook, “Cards of Care is temporarily becoming Cans of Care! 🚨 Spurred by the spread of COVID-19, we have decided to take a note from The Little Free Pantry and convert our card box into a food pantry.”

The idea is still the same though. Take or leave dry goods and nonperishable food items as needed, the organization states on Facebook.

“We hope this helps some who are in need in a small way, and encourages others during this difficult time. Stay healthy and kind, friends.”

Cans of Care pantry is located next to City Hall in downtown Franklin at 109 3rd Avenue South.

For the latest updates, follow Cards of Care on Facebook.