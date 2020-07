Rowena Fisher, of Franklin, turned 102 on July 5th. Last week, the community celebrated Rowena with a car “parade” party.

Rowena Fisher was born and lived in upstate New York until moving to Tennessee two years ago to be near her daughter.

She still enjoys Bingo, crossword puzzles, reading Danielle Steele romances, and television.

Rowena has three children, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren!

Happy Birthday, Rowena!