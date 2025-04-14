Franklin Woman Charged in Attempted Murder-For-Hire of Ex-Husband

UPDATE – April 14, 2025 : WSMV reports Angelia Solomon met with an undercover officer posing as a hitman on April 11 in the Cool Springs Mall parking lot. She allegedly offered future payment, gave her vehicle registration as collateral, and shared details on how to find her ex.

Investigators say she believed his death would give her daughter access to a trust fund. The arrest followed a tip from a concerned citizen.

April 11, 2025 – On Friday afternoon, with assistance from TBI, the Franklin Police Department arrested Angelia Solomon, 55, of Franklin.

She is charged with Solicitation to Commit First Degree Murder against her ex-husband. Solomon is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation and no additional details will be released at this time.

Source: Franklin Police

