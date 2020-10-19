Franklin Wine Festival Cancels 2020 Event

Franklin Wine Festival has canceled its 2020 event.

The annual event held at The Factory in Franklin benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennesse.

Via Facebook, they shared, “For the safety of our community, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Franklin Wine Festival for 2020. Thank you so much for everything you do for our shared community and your continued support. We look forward to the hope and promise of the 2021 Franklin Wine Festival when we may all gather together to support our youth safely.”

“We’re still committed to serving the youth in our community during this time. To support the new innovative programs and digital tools we’re launching to #KeepKidsConnected to their mentors, make a donation at https://give.mentorakid.org/…/every-brick-counts/c299052,” it continued.”

The new campaign helps the Big Brother Big Sisters helps to provide virtual support and resources to Middle Tennessee teens during this time.

To keep up to date on the latest news, visit Big Brother Big Sisters on Facebook.