Franklin vs Ravenwood Matchup Comes Down to Final Seconds to Determine Winner

The Franklin Admirals traveled to square off against the Ravenwood Raptors in the second round of the Tennessee high school playoffs. Franklin beat Smyrna 49-13 last week to advance to this stage. Ravenwood, on the other hand, had a bye week due to Stewart’s Creek forfeiting due to COVID.

These two schools have faced off before in the regular season, in that matchup Ravenwood won 42-21.

The Admirals proved that being the road team isn’t a problem for them. They beat Ravenwood tonight 31-28.

Ravenwood made quick work with their first possession of the game as they scored a touchdown on a pass from Andrews to Briningstool from eighteen yards out. The Raptors jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead.

The Admirals responded quickly with a touchdown of their own. Connor Beavon hit Carson Garner for a forty-yard touchdown pass and catch to tie things up at 7.

Ravenwood would match Franklin’s touchdown with a passing touchdown of their own. Another Trevor Andrews’ pass, this time to Ross Johnston from thirty-two yards out for the Raptors to retake the lead 14-7.

Franklin answered with a touchdown drive. Carson Garner ran one in from three yards out to knot things up at 14 a piece. That would be the end of the first quarter.

After a high action first quarter, the second quarter was scoreless and both teams headed to the locker with things tied at 14.

In the second half, Ravenwood scored on a long run by Smitherman from forty-one yards out. The Raptors had a 21-14 lead.

Then, Franklin’s Connor Beavon threw to Carson Garner from three yards out to tie things up again at 21-21.

Franklin would get the ball back and tack on a field goal to go up 24-21 with just over five minutes remaining in the game.

Ravenwood would eat up a lot of clock and score a touchdown with just under a minute left in the game. Jacob Stewart hit Lee Molette from eighteen yards out and the Raptors were back on top 28-24.

The Admirals had the ball and were driving when Connor Beavon connected with Taylor Spierto from eighteen yards out. Franklin took the lead 31-28 with just four seconds remaining in the game. The Admirals came out on top tonight.

