Franklin Trash Collection to Start Two Hours Late Monday

The sun is out, and ice is beginning to melt, but with the low temps, some neighborhoods are still icy.

The City of Franklin announced trash collection will start two hours late on Monday.

Drivers will get to the neighborhoods that are safe and will use judgement for safety precautions. If your trash and recycling is collected Monday, please have your containers out.

If you have extra trash bags, please place them five feet away from your rollout container. You will not be charged for extra bags.

If drivers do not get to your house on Monday, please leave your containers out. They will be picked up on Tuesday. Thank you for your patience.