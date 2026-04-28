Franklin Transit’s Let’s Taco ‘Bout Transit Set For Tuesday, May 5

Franklin Transit Authority invites those who live, work, or spend time in Franklin to attend an open house, “Let’s Taco ‘Bout Transit,” on Tuesday, May 5, from noon until 4:30 p.m. The event will be hosted in the lobby at the Franklin Transit Authority Transit Center, 708 Columbia Ave, to discuss the draft recommendations in the Franklin Transit Master Plan.

Enjoy a free taco bar from Moe’s Catering while reviewing information about the Transit Master Plan and sharing your thoughts. Draft goals and recommendations have come, in part, from the series of community meetings hosted last fall. This is an opportunity for the community to review information and contribute opinions on future focus and priorities.

For attendees not riding transit, parking options include:

On street parking (9th Ave S, Acton St, Plaza St.)

3rd and 4th floors of the parking garage off of 9th Ave across from interim City Hall

Temporary City parking lot off of Plaza Street (HG Hill)

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Visit Franklin Transit online and join the Virtual Meeting Room to participate and share your feedback by visiting https://franklintransit.org. Or go straight to the survey at https://www.franklintn.gov and click on the top banner.