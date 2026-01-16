Franklin Transit to Suspend Service Monday in Observance of MLK Day

Franklin Transit Service will not operate on Monday, January 19, in honor of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. All transit services will resume on Tuesday, January 20.

“We honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. on this federal holiday,” says Debbie Henry, President and CEO.

For information on fixed routes and schedules, visit www.franklintransit.org; or call (615) 628-0260 for additional information.

The Franklin Transit Authority is operated and managed by The TMA Group. The Franklin Transit Center is located in the heart of Franklin at 708 Columbia Avenue.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email