Franklin Transit to Offer Rides to the Franklin Farmers Market

According to Debbie Henry, President and CEO of Franklin Transit Authority, Saturday trips to the Franklin Farmers Market just became more accessible for the community.

Saturdays are for shopping and the new shuttle will provide a fun and convenient way to visit the Franklin Farmers Market. The partnership between Franklin Transit Authority and The Factory at Franklin makes this new shuttle possible. Claire Francis, marketing director for The Factory at Franklin says, “The new shuttle will provide access for our guests, employees and market vendors.”

Amy Tavalin, Director of the Franklin Famers Market, says, “The Franklin Farmers Market is excited to announce a new Shuttle service that will provide additional parking for our customers on Saturday mornings. As the Franklin Farmers Market and our community continue to grow, the need for parking also grows. We appreciate the support of The Factory and Franklin Transit in offering much-needed additional parking.”

Franklin Transit will begin providing shuttle service each Saturday to the Farmers Market located at The Factory. The Franklin Transit bus shuttle will run back and forth from the Liberty Elementary School at 600 Liberty Pike, to The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd., from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The cost of will be $1 each way ($2 roundtrip); children under 5 ride for $.50. Cash only. The shuttle will be available starting this Saturday, July 20th.

“We are so excited to partner with Franklin Transit Authority to offer this opportunity for patrons of the Franklin Farmers Market and The Factory,” said Bill Simmons, area director for The Factory at Franklin. “As we continue to redevelop this iconic destination, and with the popularity of the Franklin Farmers Market, we want our patrons to have options for accessing all we have to offer.”

The Franklin Transit Farmers Market Shuttle is operated by the Franklin Transit Authority.

For more information about Franklin’s public transit service, visit the website at

www.franklintransit.org or call Franklin Transit Authority at (615) 628-0260.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email