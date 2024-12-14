Franklin Transit to Offer $1 Rides to Dickens of a Christmas

On Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15, Franklin Transit will offer $1 rides on shuttles running to and from Harlinsdale Farm and Franklin High School to Dickens of a Christmas in downtown Franklin.

The operating hours for the shuttle will be from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on Saturday, December 14, and from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 15. The cost of each ride is $1.00 each way, cash only. Dollar bills are preferred.

The shuttle from Harlinsdale Farm will let attendees off at 1st and Main. The shuttle from Franklin High School drops off at 3rd and Church. On Saturday, the last shuttle leaves from the festival at 5:45pm (15 minutes before the festival ends). On Sunday, the last shuttle leaves from the festival at 4:45pm (15 minutes before the festival ends)

Harlinsdale Farm is located at 239 Franklin Road in Franklin. Franklin High School is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin. For more information on Dickens of a Christmas, visit their website at https://williamsonheritage.org/events/dickens-of-a-christmas/.

“Franklin Transit is happy to provide this service for Dickens of a Christmas attendees,” says Debbie Henry, President and CEO. “It’s a such a popular and convenient way to enjoy the popular holiday event. We look forward to seeing folks on board.”

In compliance with federal, state, and local regulations, Franklin Transit’s buses are sanitized daily and are heated and handicap accessible.

For information on fixed routes and schedules, visit www.franklintransit.org; or call (615) 628-0260 for additional information.

The Franklin Transit Authority is operated and managed by The TMA Group. The Franklin Transit Center is located in the heart of Franklin at 708 Columbia Avenue.

