Franklin Transit to Host Community Workshops On Future Of Local Transit

Franklin Transit Authority invites those who live, work, or spend time in Franklin to attend one of 3 upcoming open house style community workshops and share their thoughts on the future of transit in Franklin. The schedule of workshops is as follows:

Tuesday, September 30, Franklin Special School District Leadership Room, 205Eddy Lane, Franklin, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 1, Franklin Library, main floor meeting room, 1314 Columbia Ave, Franklin, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 2, Columbia State Community College, Community Room 2nd Floor (Building A),1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Visit Franklin Transit online and join the Virtual Meeting Room to participate and share your feedback by visiting https://franklintransit.org. Scroll down to mid page, and see “Franklin Transit Master Plan.” If you cannot attend a community workshop, please fill out the public input survey https://arcg.is/5fWLr1

About the Study

Developed to provide recommendations and a vision-based guide for the Franklin Transit Authority, the Study includes a 10-year plan for capital investments and recommendations for serving the transportation mobility needs of the population served by the Authority. The Study includes analysis of a variety of service delivery options and scenarios for consideration by the public, users of the system, and community stakeholders in selecting the preferred scenario. Analysis of costs and revenues along with ridership-based performance metrics are used to evaluate the performance and development of a fiscally constrained plan that includes strategies to address inter-regional travel needs, regional travel needs, and local travel needs alike. The Franklin Transit Authority has contracted outside consultant support from Benesch in partnership with Varallo Public Relations to provide these transportation planning services.

About Franklin Transit Authority

Franklin Transit Authority provides fixed-route transportation service and Transit On Demand curb-to-curb transportation service 6 days a week throughout Franklin. The public transit service is operated and managed by The TMA Group on behalf of the Franklin Transit Authority.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email