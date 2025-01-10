Franklin Transit Services Closed Friday and Saturday

The TMA Group (Transportation Management Association) has announced that the services and offices of Franklin Transit, VanStar, and TMA will be closed due to inclement weather this Friday and Saturday.

Based on the snow predictions and to ensure the safety of Franklin residents, there will be no transit services for Franklin Transit for either Friday, January 10 or Saturday, January 11, including the Franklin Transit Farmers Market Shuttle.

Franklin Transit is operated and managed by the TMA Group on behalf of the Franklin Transit Authority.

For more information about Franklin’s public transit service, visit the website at www.franklintransit.org or call Franklin Transit Authority at (615) 628-0260.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email