Franklin Transit Offers Discounted Rides for Teens This Summer

The Franklin Transit Authority (FTA) announces the return of its popular Tweens and Teens summer promotion. Now through Labor Day, youth ages 12 to 18 can ride Franklin Transit’s fixed routes for half price, making one-way fares just 50 cents.

“Our Tweens and Teens program helps parents save money, gas and time by offering their children a convenient and safe way to connect to summer hot spots throughout Franklin,” says Debbie Henry, President and CEO of the TMA Group. “And with recommended COVID-19 safety protocols in place, parents can rest easy knowing we are taking measures to protect the health and safety of their kids and the communities we serve each day.”

With more than 100 stops along its two fixed routes, FTA offers safe, affordable and reliable service to many areas of interest to teens, including the Williamson County Rec Center, the Factory, CoolSprings Galleria and the Williamson County Library. And for riders wishing to bring along their bicycles, all FTA fixed-route transit vehicles are equipped with bicycle racks designed for easy access and available at no extra charge.

Transit service runs Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. All youth must be 12 years of age or older to ride unaccompanied. For more information on routes and schedules, riders can visit www.franklintransit.org or call (615) 628-0260.