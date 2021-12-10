Franklin Transit Offering Dickens of a Christmas Shuttle Service

Anyone concerned about parking for the return of Dickens of a Christmas in downtown Franklin this weekend shouldn’t be, thanks to the Franklin Transit Authority (FTA).

With limited parking expected downtown during the two-day event, FTA is offering park-and-ride shuttle service to festival-goers from two locations − The Park at Harlinsdale Farm across from The Factory and Church of the City on Murfreesboro Road. Shuttles buses will run continuously from 10 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, December 11 from both locations and from 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, December 12 from The Park at Harlinsdale Farm location only. One-way shuttle rides cost just $1.00.

“Franklin Transit is proud to once again provide shuttle service to this cherished holiday event,” said Debbie Henry, president, and CEO of The TMA Group. “It’s the safest and most convenient way for people to get to and from the festivities this side of Santa’s sleigh.”

FTA is operated and managed by The TMA Group, a regional leader in customizing innovative multimodal transportation solutions for employers and communities. For more information about FTA services and schedules, riders can visit www.franklintransit.org or call (615) 628-0260.