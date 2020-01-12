The Franklin Transit Authority is pleased to announce the appointments of: Chuck Barber with Middle Tennessee Electric Membership, Julian Bibb with Franklin Synergy Bank, Jill Burgin with Downtown Franklin Association, and Ashley Roberts with Roberts Appraisal Company, Inc.

Debbie Henry, Executive Director of The TMA Group and Franklin Transit Authority, said: “We are honored to welcome these four outstanding individuals as the newest members to the Franklin Transit Authority. The vast leadership, experience and expertise each of them brings to the Franklin Transit Authority will be pivotal assets to the organization. Continuing the progressive developing and expanding Franklin’s transit solutions in an efficient and effective manner is vital to our area, as we continue meeting the city’s public transportation needs.”

Chuck Barber

Government Relations Administrator with Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation.

A Middle Tennessee native, Barber currently works for MTEMC as Government Relations Administrator working closely with city and county economic development departments, and is the corporate liaison for government officials in Cannon, White, Rutherford, and Williamson Counties. He has served multiple terms on the board of the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce, is a charter board member of Franklin Tomorrow, a commissioner on the Franklin Sustainability Commission, and currently is a member of the Foundation Board for Columbia State Community College. Barber is a graduate of Leadership Franklin, and Leadership Middle Tennessee. He and his wife, Karen, reside in Franklin.

Julian Bibb

Deputy Legal Counsel with Franklin Synergy Bank.

Bibb and his wife, Jayne, reside in Franklin where they have raised their children and are currently enjoying their seven grandchildren. After graduation from Sewanee, Julian taught high school English at Battle Ground Academy. He earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt and practiced law for over 40 years with a Nashville law firm. Currently, he serves as Deputy Counsel at Franklin Synergy Bank. Julian has served on a number of initiatives affecting Williamson County in areas of land preservation, historic preservation, environmental stewardship, education, and healthcare. Currently, he is the Chair of Leadership Franklin.

Jill Burgin

Main Street Director of the Downtown Franklin Association

A native Tennessean, Burgin moved to Williamson County in 1991. Following a career in journalism, she ran for public office and was elected to the Brentwood City Commission in 2011. She served two terms as vice mayor and one term as mayor from 2017-2019. Burgin has served on the boards of Middle Tennessee Mayors’ Caucus, the GNRC, and the Middle Tennessee Regional Transit Authority. A member of the inaugural class of the Transit Citizens Leadership Acad0emy, she has served as a board member for the Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Burgin is a graduate of Leadership Brentwood. She recently completed the national accreditation for Franklin’s Main Street program, making this the 34th consecutive year the program has been accredited.

Ashley W. Roberts

Licensed Residential Appraisal Trainee with Roberts Appraisal Company, Inc.

A Williamson County native, Roberts recently joined her family’s real estate business. After graduation from The University of Alabama, she returned to Franklin immersing herself in the community professionally and built a lengthy record of involvement with various organizations. Currently, she is a Commissioner for the Franklin Public Arts Commission, Board member for Friends of Franklin Parks, and Chairman of the Board of Youth Leadership Franklin. Roberts is a graduate of Leadership Franklin. In 2011, she was recognized as one of Nashville’s Top 30 Under 30. Roberts is a resident of Downtown Franklin. Previous involvement includes: A Vintage Affair, We are Building Lives, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Saddle Up!, Junior League of Nashville, My Friends House, O’More College of Design, and The Williamson County Fair.

Additional members of the Franklin Transit Authority include: City of Franklin Alderman Pearl Bransford, Eric McElroy, and Kerry Perkinson. All members of the Franklin Transit Authority are nominated by the City of Franklin Mayor and appointed by the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

The TMA Group manages and operates Franklin’s public transportation service on behalf of the Franklin Transit Authority. For more information contact Debbie Henry, Executive Director at 790-4005.