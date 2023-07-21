Franklin Tomorrow’s Breakfast with the Mayors to Focus on Mental Health

Franklin, Tomorrow’s next quarterly Breakfast With the Mayors is set for Tuesday, July 25, with Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore being joined by experts to discuss mental health and addiction in our community.

Breakfast With the Mayors is presented quarterly by Pinnacle Financial Partners and Gresham Smith, along with our Sustaining Partners, Williamson Health and Atmos Energy.

Breakfast With the Mayors begins at 7 a.m. with a 45-minute networking breakfast provided by Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant and coffee provided by Lyon Leadership Group, the local operator of McDonald’s. RSVP for the event at https://bwtmjuly25.eventbrite.com.

Anderson and Moore will discuss the impact of poor mental health and addiction on Williamson County. They will be joined by County Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery and Lyndsey Wilhelm of the Williamson County Anti Drug Coalition, as well as recovery advocate Jason Wahler to discuss the launch of the new Williamson Prevention Coalition.

