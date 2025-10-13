Franklin Tomorrow to Host Breakfast with the Mayors on October 21

Franklin Tomorrow is pleased to announce its upcoming Quarterly Breakfast with the Mayors, scheduled for October 21, 2025, from 7 am to 9 am at Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin. This special event will bring together community members, civic leaders, and local officials for meaningful tabletop discussions centered on the theme: “Building a Healthy Democracy.” Breakfast is included, and youth (middle school and above) are encouraged to attend and participate.

This quarter’s breakfast will feature interactive tabletop discussions designed to foster dialogue, share insights, and encourage constructive engagement on the crucial topic of strengthening our democracy at the local level. Attendees will have the opportunity to exchange ideas and explore practical solutions for building a more inclusive, participatory, and resilient community.

Earlier this year, Franklin and Franklin Tomorrow were selected by the National Civic League as one of only two cities nationwide to participate in the Healthy Democracy Project, designed to help communities build stronger civic connections and tackle local challenges through community engagement.

At this event, attendees will hear from Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore and then move into small-group dialogues focused on three community priorities identified through surveys and meetings:

• Youth Engagement & Leadership

• Civic Awareness & Engagement

• Community Infrastructure & Public Services

All community members, business leaders, educators, and anyone interested in the future of democracy in Franklin are encouraged to attend. The event provides a platform to voice perspectives and network with local leaders. Breakfast is included, and youth (middle school and above) are encouraged to attend and participate.

Registration Information

To participate in the Quarterly Breakfast with the Mayors, please register in advance. Additional details regarding time, venue, and registration can be found on the Franklin Tomorrow website or by visiting https://Oct21BreakfastWithMayors.eventbrite.com

The event is free thanks to generous sponsorship by Pinnacle Financial Partners and Gresham Smith, as well as a host of other sponsors, including Atmos Energy; Ragan Smith, a Pape-Dawson company; and Williamson Health, all sustaining partners of Franklin Tomorrow. Additionally, support comes from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, GFiber, FirstBank, Hazen and Sawyer, and UHY Certified Public Accountants.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email