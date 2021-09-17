Franklin Tomorrow Seeking Nominations for Volunteer Awards

The 15th annual Franklin Tomorrow Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards will be presented on rrow November 16th during an event at Rolling Hills Community Church. Through these awards, Franklin Tomorrow hopes to show what can happen when volunteers come together to make an impact on our community.

Nominations are being accepted online until Thursday, Oct. 14, via https://franklintomorrow.org/event/15th-annual-exemplary-community-volunteer-awards/.

Questions? Call our office at (615) 794-0998 or email us at [email protected]

Award Categories

Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer Award – Individuals eligible for this award are involved in a variety of community activities. The collective effect of their work has impact on the agencies themselves and the community at large. Consideration is given to each nominee’s variety of work and overall impact. One award is given in this category annually. We look for a heart for service and a dedication to the community at large.

Volunteer Spirit Awards – Individuals eligible for these awards are involved either in a variety of community activities or primarily in one organization as a significant volunteer. The effect of their work, either collectively in the community or primarily in one organization, has a profound impact. This individual stands out as altering the environment around them simply by their service and heart for their community. Three awards are given in this category annually.

Youth Initiative Award – Individuals eligible for this award are under the age of 21 and are involved either in a variety of community activities or primarily in one organization as a significant volunteer. The effect of their work, either collectively in the community or primarily in one organization, has a profound impact. This individual stands out as setting a standard of service for the youth in our community.

Corporate Volunteerism – This award will be awarded to a company or organization that sees the value of giving back to their community through successful volunteer programs with high levels of participation and impact.