Franklin Tomorrow Seeking Nominations for Volunteer Awards

By
Press Release
-
Franklin Tomorrow
photo from Franklin Tomorrow

The 15th annual Franklin Tomorrow Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards will be presented on rrow November 16th during an event at Rolling Hills Community Church. Through these awards, Franklin Tomorrow hopes to show what can happen when volunteers come together to make an impact on our community.

Nominations are being accepted online until Thursday, Oct. 14, via https://franklintomorrow.org/event/15th-annual-exemplary-community-volunteer-awards/.

Questions? Call our office at (615) 794-0998 or email us at [email protected]

Award Categories

Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer Award – Individuals eligible for this award are involved in a variety of community activities. The collective effect of their work has impact on the agencies themselves and the community at large. Consideration is given to each nominee’s variety of work and overall impact. One award is given in this category annually. We look for a heart for service and a dedication to the community at large.

Volunteer Spirit Awards – Individuals eligible for these awards are involved either in a variety of community activities or primarily in one organization as a significant volunteer. The effect of their work, either collectively in the community or primarily in one organization, has a profound impact. This individual stands out as altering the environment around them simply by their service and heart for their community. Three awards are given in this category annually.

Youth Initiative Award – Individuals eligible for this award are under the age of 21 and are involved either in a variety of community activities or primarily in one organization as a significant volunteer. The effect of their work, either collectively in the community or primarily in one organization, has a profound impact. This individual stands out as setting a standard of service for the youth in our community.

Corporate Volunteerism – This award will be awarded to a company or organization that sees the value of giving back to their community through successful volunteer programs with high levels of participation and impact.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here