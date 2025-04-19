Franklin Tomorrow’s Breakfast with the Mayors Set for April 29

Franklin Tomorrow’s popular Breakfast With the Mayors, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners and Gresham Smith, will be held Tuesday, April 29, when Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson will welcome Williamson County Property Assessor Brad Coleman.

To RSVP for the free event, go to https://April29BWTM.eventbrite.com.

Williamson County is completing a reappraisal of all property, commercial and residential, and Coleman will offer a snapshot of the potential impacts of the reappraisal on Williamson County property owners and their property tax burdens.

During a recent City of Franklin Budget and Finance Committee meeting, Coleman compared the 2024 total assessed value of property in Franklin at $7.6 million to the projected 2025 assessed value of $11.7 million.

The City of Franklin’s current tax rate is $.3261 per $100 of assessed value, but with the growth in the assessed value, the projected tax rate Coleman told the commission was $.2111. State law requires a reappraisal be “revenue neutral,” meaning the certified tax rate may only generate the same amount of tax revenues for the city as the previous year.

