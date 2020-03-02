Franklin Tomorrow released the final survey results from its 2019 On The Table initiative on Tuesday, Feb. 25, to the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

This is the second year Franklin Tomorrow has hosted On The Table, with the first year being in 2018. In preparing the 2019 report, Franklin Tomorrow worked with Elevate Consulting, located in Nashville, to compare and analyze both the 2018 and 2019 On The Table reports.

In both 2018 and 2019, participants of On the Table had an overwhelmingly positive view of Franklin, with reports of high levels of attachment, 71 percent in 2019 and 69 percent in 2018, and rating it as an excellent place to live, work, and visit. The group that participated in 2019 is also actively engaged in the community, with 52 percent of respondents saying they are actively involved in the issues they care about.

The top issues for On The Table participants were consistent across age groups and first timers. Participants discussed growth and development in context of the tension it creates with other priorities, which differed by age group. Youth discussed growth and development in tension with the need for affordable, “attainable” housing and concerns about overcrowding in schools. Adults discussed growth and development in tension with preserving the history of Franklin, the character of Franklin, and preserving open spaces and farms.

In 2019, Franklin Tomorrow implemented its second series of On The Table sessions to engage the community in intentional conversations around Franklin. The results of the survey largely coincide with the results from 2018 as well as with the National Citizens Survey (NCS) that was produced by the City of Franklin in March 2019.

“We are so happy to be able to share the results of On The Table with the leadership and citizens of the City of Franklin,” Franklin Tomorrow Board President Allena Bell said. “The results of the survey showcase what Franklin is doing right and what we as a community can do to enhance the quality of life for those who call Franklin home.” If you would like to read more or see the full report, follow this link to Franklin Tomorrow’s website.