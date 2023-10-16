Franklin Tomorrow Partners with Gresham Smith on Walkability Study of Franklin

Franklin is known as a walkable city, but walking since the pandemic has become more dangerous. Drivers are more aggressive and more distracted than they have ever been. Walkers don’t follow the rules of walking against traffic. Even people following all the rules have recently been hit by a car. But a new app developed by Gresham Smith called MPATH is going to help collect data for a walkability study of the city, and they need the community’s help.

Introduced at a recent FrankTalks, MPATH: Empathic Insights, was created by Gresham Smith’s Director of Innovation, Mike Sewell. By using the MPATH app, community members will be able to provide feedback on the walkability of the town. This will help Franklin Tomorrow and Gresham Smith to better understand the needs of the community and work towards making Franklin more pedestrian-friendly. The study will run through November 15, and a report from the data will be presented to the City of Franklin early next year.

Anyone interested in learning how to use the MPATH app can go to empathic.greshamsmith.com. The app can be coordinated with a personal fitness wearable or one can be obtained from Franklin Tomorrow. They will have a limited number of these wearables for those who do not currently own one but wish to participate in the study. To get one, contact Franklin Tomorrow here.

While some people attending the FrankTalks were worried about their personal data being tracked, Sewell assured them that they had total control over their personal data and that reported data was aggregated.

“The way that we set it up was very intentional to be secure and also put you in the driver’s seat,” Sewell said. “You’re the only one that can view your personal data.”

MPATH notes stress by using an EKG-level measurement of heart rate developed with Vanderbilt. The endgame of the app is to help cities find areas where people do not feel safe walking or biking from place to place in traffic, thus allowing the cities to allocate monies to fix transportation problems before the problem gets worse. The information from the app can also help with the creation of pedestrian education.

Audience members had concern about the process turning Franklin into a 15-minute city, but that is not the end goal here. Although the 15-minute city framework is meant to make a city more inclusive, more equitable, and thereby more effective, according to 15minutecity.com, in the end, it is up to the citizens to decide what they want their city to be. MPATH information will only be available to help with possible mobility issues.

Gresham Smith has already been using the technology in Denver, Colorado to help with the city’s bike route development. They explained on the Gresham Smith blog, “The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is actively using MPATH to study Vision Zero projects in the city to determine where improvements need to be made for bicyclists, pedestrians, and motorists alike.”

“You can really use [the app] to pinpoint interventions for infrastructure,” said Sewell. “[And to] make way more informed decisions about how we can intervene in the problematic infrastructure or capitalize on the great infrastructure.”