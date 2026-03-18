Franklin Tomorrow Invites Community to Help Paint a Mosaic Mural Honoring America’s 250th Anniversary

Franklin Tomorrow is inviting the community to participate in its mosaic mural project on two public occasions over the next two months as part of its Healthy Democracy initiative and in observance of America’s 250th anniversary.

The mural, which reflects a unity tree with roots forming a heart, will be a gift to the community after its completion this spring as part of Kids Art Festival of Tennessee on March 21 and Arbor Day on April 18, according to Mindy Tate, CEO of Franklin Tomorrow.

The 8X12 foot mural includes 600 pieces which can be individually painted by citizens, Tate said, with each tile coming with its own palette of paints in certain tones to create the overall appearance of the tree and background.

“Franklin Tomorrow has long supported the concept of public art in our community and by completing a mosaic mural, it allows us to accomplish our mission of engaging the community and collaborating with other organizations, such as the City of Franklin,” Tate said.

“We are launching the project at Kids Art Day on Saturday, March 21, at Bicentennial Park in downtown Franklin,” she said. “We are engaging students from our Youth Advisory Commission and other schools to help other youth and adults complete their tiles for the project.”

The City of Franklin’s Kids Arts Festival of Tennessee allows for young artists to showcase their artwork to festival goers. Original pieces of art will be exhibited in this juried exhibit, as well as other opportunities for youth and adults to be creative.

For those concerned about their artistic talent, they can access a learning portal at https://www.muralmosaic.com/unity/ with videos and instructions on the painting process for the Unity Tree mural, Tate said.

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