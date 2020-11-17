Franklin Tomorrow Hosts Virtual Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards

Franklin, Tenn. – The nominees have been announced for the 14th Annual Franklin Tomorrow Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards, which will be a virtual event held on today, Tuesday, November 17 at 7 p.m. The event will be streamed from Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page, YouTube Channel and website. To register for the event visit, https://franklintomorrowvolunteerawards.eventbrite.com.

Franklin Tomorrow received so many great nominees this year. We want to make sure we honor as many volunteers that we can, so categories may be adjusted accordingly.

Also, a special In Memoriam program will honor community leaders, volunteers and individuals who have passed away over the last year.

Nominees and their nominators are:

Corporate Volunteerism Award:

Goodall Homes, nominated by Habitat For Humanity Williamson-Maury

Haute Dogge Grooming Salon, nominated by Williamson County Animal Center

Ramsey Solutions, nominated by Megan McConnell of Ramsey Solutions

Schneider Electric, nominated by Habitat For Humanity Williamson-Maury

Kellum Ferree Wiedenhoeft, nominated by Brightstone.

Emerging Leader Award:

Lathram Berry, nominated by the Hard Bargain Association

Howard Garrett, nominated by CDR Consulting

Dr. Yog Nepal, nominated by Dr. Yog Nepal

Elizabeth Graham Pistole, nominated by Caroline Pistole

Eva Mae Spielman, and Hands On Nashville; Beau Rowley, nominated by Habitat For Humanity Williamson-Maury

Brooke Wanser, nominated by Carmen Stanek

Rebekah Zeitlin, nominated by Waves, Inc.

Neighbor To Neighbor Award:

Church of the City, nominated by Brightstone

Danny Cotton, nominated by 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper

GraceWorks Ministries, nominated by Valencia Breckenridge with GraceWorks Ministries Dr. Dana Hardy, nominated by The Westhaven Foundation

Dr. Monty McInturff, nominated by Iroquois Steeplechase Race Committee & Staff

One Generation Away, Graceworks, Williamson County Schools and Williamson County Animal Center, nominated by Williamson County Animal Center

Publix Supermarket, nominated by United Way of Greater Nashville

Becky and Tracey Spann, nominated by Waves, Inc.

Catering and Events by Suzette, nominated by Ondrea and Glenn Johnson

Cecile Waters, nominated by Avenida Cool Springs.

Volunteer Spirit Awards:

Mike Alday, nominated by NFP

Chris Beck, nominated by Habitat For Humanity Williamson-Maury

Martha Bryant, nominated by The Heritage Foundation

Larry Darnell, nominated by GraceWorks Ministries

Bryan Doleshel, nominated by Williamson, Inc.

Dawn Garcia, nominated by The Refuge Center for Counseling

Lorrie Graves, nominated by the Downtown Franklin Rotary

Janice Hardrath, nominated by Habitat For Humanity Williamson-Maury

Martha Johnson, nominated by Williamson County CASA

Charlene Kimmel, nominated by the Franklin Lion’s Club

Robin Larpe, nominated by Williamson County Animal Center

Jennifer Leonard, nominated by My Friend’s House

Jennifer Morrison, nominated by theNOOK

Brent and Tami Peterson, nominated by Sarah Critchlow of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Susan Phelps, nominated by Poplar Grove School

Mary Lee Bartlett and Robin Puryear, nominated by Land Trust of Tennessee

Bob Rudman, nominated by Mercy Community Healthcare

Gary and Kim Stinson and Family, nominated by One Generation Away

Rusty Wright, nominated by Habitat For Humanity Williamson-Maury.

Youth Initiative Award:

Anissia Fleming, nominated by United Way of Greater Nashville

Anna Lapre, nominated by Williamson County Animal Center

Olivia Wolfson, nominated by Franklin High School.

Franklin Tomorrow will also present additional awards, including the Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer Award and the Charles M. Sargent Leadership Award.

Franklin Tomorrow’s Exemplary Community volunteers are made possible through a host of partners, including our presenting sponsor USI and Grange Insurance.

Other partners include Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Gresham Smith, Williamson Medical Center, Franklin Lion’s Club and Buerger, Moseley, & Carson PLC. Additional support comes from Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, TMA Group, Ernie & Nell Bacon, District Attorney General Kim Helper, Landmark Community Bank, Rep. Glen Casada, Rep. Sam Whitson, Sen. Jack Johnson and Ryan Partners.

About Franklin Tomorrow

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.