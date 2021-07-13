Franklin Tomorrow Hosts the Return of In-Person Breakfast with the Mayors

Franklin Tomorrow is excited to return to in-person meetings of its popular Breakfast With the Mayors, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, on Tuesday, July 27 when Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson will welcome the mayors of Williamson County’s cities to join them for a summit.

This in-person event will feature a panel discussion with Williamson County’s mayors from Brentwood, Fairview, Spring Hill, and Thompson’s Station.

This will be an in-person event at Rolling Hills Community Church, 1810 Columbia Ave., with coffee service by Community Coffee and breakfast from Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant starting at 7 a.m. To RSVP, go to https://july27bfastwmayors.eventbrite.com.

The program will begin at 7:45 a.m. and will also be broadcast live on Franklin Tomorrow’s website and Facebook pages.

Each mayor will offer insight into how their community is rebounding in 2021 and give a brief update on projects and other aspects of government.

Breakfast With the Mayors is held quarterly and is free to the public thanks to the generous partnership of partners including Pinnacle Financial Partners, as well as Gresham Smith, Williamson Medical Center, Hazen and Sawyer, and Williamson County Association of REALTORS. Additional support this year comes from Patterson Hardee & Ballentine CPAs and other partners, including Middle Tennessee Electric and Andrews Transportation Group.