Franklin Tomorrow has hired Carly Schroer as the new Director of Community Engagement. Schroer will assist Franklin Tomorrow in handling efficient and effective operations, quality public events, and organizational meetings all while upholding the mission and vision of Franklin Tomorrow to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin.

Schroer is a Franklin native and a second generation Franklinite. She previously worked for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development as the department’s Public Information Officer for over five years. Schroer earned her bachelor’s degree in Entrepreneurship from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and currently resides in Franklin.

“Carly’s enthusiasm for the job and her passion for Franklin made her the ideal candidate for this position, which will help us further the outcomes of initiatives such as On The Table through programs like Breakfast With the Mayors and FrankTalks,” Executive Director of Franklin Tomorrow Mindy Tate said. “She has a deep knowledge of Franklin as a native and a positive outlook for the future as she makes her home here.”

“I am so honored to be able to join a great organization like Franklin Tomorrow,” Schroer said. “Being able to do great things for Franklin is something I am extremely passionate about. I can’t wait to see what is in store for Franklin Tomorrow in the future and am looking forward to working to make Franklin a better place.”

About Franklin Tomorrow

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.