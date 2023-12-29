Franklin Tomorrow Extends Deadline for Volunteer Awards

The nomination deadline has been extended until Jan. 5, 2024, for the 17th Annual Franklin Tomorrow Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards, which will be held in January .

Thanks to the generosity of partners, including presenting partner Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, there is no cost to attend this year’s event, but RSVPs will be accepted at a later date.

For now, the focus is on nominations, which are being accepted from area nonprofits, civic organizations and individuals for the awards, with the nominees to be announced in early January. The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at noon.

Franklin and Williamson County are blessed to have community members, organizations and companies of all sizes who give unselfishly to make our community a better place. “We determined to be able to fully honor the volunteer efforts of 2023, we would hold the event in January 2024,” CEO Mindy Tate said.

“This is a night we look forward to throughout the year as it shines the spotlight on the people who make Williamson County such a fantastic place to live, work, and play. We think this positive reflection on 2023 will be a great way to start out the year.”

Categories for the awards include the Volunteer Spirit Award, which honors up to three individuals involved in altering the environment around them simply by their service and heart for their community; the Youth Initiative Award, given to individuals under the age of 21 who are involved either in a variety of community activities or primarily in one organization as a significant volunteer; the Neighbor to Neighbor Award, given to an individual or organization that has shown extreme generosity to its neighbors in Williamson County and has exceeded expectation in terms of giving back to the community; the Emerging Leader Award, which recognizes a young professional between 20 and 40 years of age whose professional or volunteer efforts are having a positive impact on his or her community; and the Corporate Volunteerism Award, awarded to a company or organization that sees the value of giving back to their community through successful volunteer programs with high levels of participation and impact.

Also, a special In Memoriam program will honor community leaders, volunteers and individuals who have passed away in 2023.

Franklin Tomorrow will also present additional awards, including the Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer Award and the Charles M. Sargent Leadership Award. Franklin Tomorrow Board Chair Teresa Ashworth Harris will also have awards.

Each award carries a cash prize to the nonprofit of the recipient’s choice.

To learn more about each category or to submit your nomination, go to https://franklintomorrow.org/volunteer-awards/.