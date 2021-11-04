Franklin Tomorrow Community Volunteer Awards Set for November 16

Nominations have been received for the 15th Annual Franklin Tomorrow Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards, which will be held on Tuesday, November 16 at 6 p.m. at Rolling Hills Community Church, 1810 Columbia Ave.

Tickets are $25 to attend in person, which will include refreshments by Catering and Events by Suzette during a social time with doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets should be purchased in advance by visiting https://franklintomorrowvolunteerawards2021.eventbrite.com. Each nominee and their nominator receive two complimentary tickets each.

Nominations have been received from more than 20 nonprofits and other organizations and individuals for the awards, with the nominees to be announced Monday, Nov. 8, as part of Franklin Tomorrow’s monthly FrankTalks lecture at Columbia State Community College at 9:30 a.m.

Franklin and Williamson County are blessed to have community members, organizations and companies of all sizes who give unselfishly to make our community a better place.

“Franklin Tomorrow has planned since the beginning of the year to hold our annual Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards in November,” Executive Director Mindy Tate said. “While the pandemic has impacted the ability of some to volunteer or for organizations to be able to accept their time and talents, we have a great slate of nominees, which will be announced soon.

”In the past, categories for the awards include the Volunteer Spirit Award, which honors up to three individuals involved in altering the environment around them simply by their service and heart for their community; the Youth Initiative Award, given to individuals under the age of 21 who are involved either in a variety of community activities or primarily in one organization as a significant volunteer; and the Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer Award, given to one individual to honor the collective effect of their work and the impact on the agencies themselves and the community at large; the Emerging Leader Award, which recognizes a young professional between 20 and 40 years of age whose professional or volunteer efforts are having a positive impact on his or her community.

Franklin Tomorrow received so many great nominees this year. We want to make sure we honor as many volunteers that we can, so categories may be adjusted accordingly.

Also, a special In Memoriam program will honor community leaders, volunteers, and individuals who have passed away over the last year.

Franklin Tomorrow will also present additional awards, including the Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer Award and the Charles M. Sargent Leadership Award.

Each award carries a cash prize to the nonprofit of the recipient’s choice.

Franklin Tomorrow’s Exemplary Community volunteers are made possible through a host of partners, including FirstBank, Gresham Smith, Buerger, Moseley, & Carson PLC, Gamble Design Collective, Tennessee Equine Hospital, Sen. Majority Leader Jack Johnson, and Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Franklin Tomorrow also appreciates the support of Franklin Rotary at Breakfast and Franklin Noon Rotary.

Additionally, a group of elected officials from Williamson County are supporters of the event, including County Clerk Elaine Anderson, Register of Deeds Sherry Anderson, Circuit Court Clerk Debbie Barrett, Property Assessor Brad Coleman, Judge Sharon Guffee, District Attorney General Kim Helper, Juvenile Court Clerk Brenda Hyden, and County Trustee Karen Paris.

Lending additional support are The TMA Group, County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Ernie & Nell Bacon, Sheriff Dusty Rhoades, Chief Deputy County Clerk Jeff Whidby, Rep. Sam Whitson, Williamson Herald, Williamson Source, and Ryan Partners

About Franklin Tomorrow

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.