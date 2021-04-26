Franklin Tomorrow Civic Index Conversations Enter Second Week of Series

Franklin Tomorrow is entering the second week of its new initiative, the National Civic League’s Civic Index, to measure Franklin’s civic capital and community character and multiple in-person and virtual events have been planned for next week, including two at the Westhaven Residents Club.

Announced as a follow up to the City of Franklin’s 2020 designation by the National Civic League as a 2020 All-America City, the Civic Index uses an online self-assessment tool for measuring a community’s civic capital. Civic capital has seven components which all contribute to the formal and informal relationships, as well as capacities and conditions, that enable a community to address important issues and make decisions in a collaborative manner.

The Civic Index Conversations will be coordinated by Franklin Tomorrow and use a facilitator to discuss the Civic Index self-assessment and have meaningful conversations about civic capital and will last approximately one hour.

Longtime and new residents alike have stepped up to serve as facilitators for the conversations. While in-person sessions are set up around the City at park pavilions, additional opportunities are being offered in the Westhaven community. Those sessions will be held at the Westhaven Residents Club on April 26 at 9:30 a.m. and a second session on April 28 at 5:00 p.m.

Other in-person locations for the week of April 26-30 include Pinkerton Park middle pavilion, April 28 at 1:30 p.m., and Fieldstone Farms ballfield park on April 29 at 9:30 a.m. If you are interested in attending and participating in an in-person event, please RSVP via this link: https://franklintomorrowcivicindex.eventbrite.com. You are able to choose which date and time works best for you. Please only RSVP for one Civic Index Conversation.

A series of virtual sessions will start on April 26 at 1 p.m., followed by a session April 30 at 9:30 a.m. and May 4 at 2 p.m. To RSVP for a virtual conversation, please RSVP via this link: https://virtualfranklintomorrowcivicindex.eventbrite.com. Again, you are able to choose which date and time works best for you, but we ask you please only RSVP for one virtual Civic Index Conversation.

Additional opportunities for engagement are being created as the process continues and individual groups, neighborhoods, churches and civic groups are encouraged to schedule an opportunity with Franklin Tomorrow before initiative ends in mid-May.

If you are interested in hosting your own event independently, please reach out to Franklin Tomorrow by emailing Director of Community Engagement Carly Jewell at [email protected] for more information.

The Civic Index and Community Conversations are presented in partnership with Vulcan Materials. Additional support comes from Gresham Smith and Chandlerthinks.