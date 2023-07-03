Franklin Tomorrow & City of Franklin Launch “I Voted” Contest

Franklin Tomorrow, in partnership with the City of Franklin and its Public Arts Commission, is excited to announce its inaugural “I Voted” sticker design contest.

Residents of Williamson County can participate by creating an original design for “I Voted” stickers that will be available to voters in Williamson County in the upcoming City of Franklin election on October 24, 2023, and during the early voting period.

“Contests such as these have been held across the country and after appearing before the Williamson County Election Commission and receiving their support for this project, we are excited to launch it today,” said Mindy Tate, Franklin Tomorrow CEO.

“Voter turnout in Williamson County is among the highest in the state when it comes to national and state elections and we hope this sticker design contest can make people more aware of the upcoming election in October and instill a sense of civic pride while having a little fun with something unique to our community,” Tate said.

According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, which has standards for such contests, “I Voted” stickers are “an opportunity for citizens to show their civic pride after voting.” In addition to the direct engagement with the contests from participants and public voting on the entries, these contests will also bring attention to other aspects of election administration, such as poll workers, voting options, and more, USEAC says.

Full rules and an entry form can be found on Franklin Tomorrow’s website through this link, but rules include:

All entries must consist entirely of the artist’s original, non-copyright artwork and may not include photographs or trademarked images.

Design submissions and/or creations cannot use any artificial intelligence (AI) generated artwork.

All entries should be non-partisan and not reference any candidate, political party, or political issue.

Participants must be a resident of Williamson County, TN.

There will be winners in both the youth category for those under the age of 18, as well as in an adult category, Tate said. “We plan to print up to four designs for people to choose from when they leave the polls after voting,” she said.

Submit your design through 5 p.m. on July 26, 2023 via the Franklin Tomorrow contest webpage Franklin Tomorrow, the City of Franklin and its Public Arts Commission will put together a panel to review submissions and select up to five finalists.

The winner will be determined by public online vote in consultation with the Williamson County Election Commission guidelines. Voting will be open from Noon August 7, 2023 through 5:00 p.m., August 21, 2023.

Winning sticker will be announced on August 23, 2023.