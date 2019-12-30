Three new members are being added to Franklin Tomorrow’s Board of Directors, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

The new members are Adam Hicks, Skanska; Diane LeBlanc, Renasant Bank; and Eric McElroy, WSP, according to Board Chair Allena Bell.

“Franklin Tomorrow’s 25-member Board of Directors is a cross-section of our community and we feel these three new Board members will deepen that reflection of the community,” Bell said.

Hicks is Vice President – Account Manager for Skanska USA Building and has worked for the company more than 15 years. He has completed Leadership Franklin and is active in Scouts BSA and Clubhouse Guatemala. He also serves on the New Hope Academy Board of Directors and is the father of three.

LeBlanc is Senior Vice President, Private Banking for Renasant Bank, working out of the Franklin branch on Columbia Avenue. She also serves on the Nashville Rescue Mission Board and has been active in Belmont University Friends of the Arts since 2016. She and her husband Alan live in downtown Franklin and have three children and one grandchild.

McElroy is Supervising Engineer for WSP and has lived in Franklin his entire life. He is also a graduate of Leadership Franklin and a member of the Franklin Breakfast Rotary Club. He has served on the Franklin Transit Authority Board of Directors, as well as the Next Generation of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and Williamson Inc.’s Young Professionals. He and his wife Whitney have two daughters, Lily and Margot.

Franklin Tomorrow is a nonprofit community engagement and visioning organization which has as its mission to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin.