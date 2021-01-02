Franklin Tomorrow Board of Directors Adds Six New Members

Franklin, Tenn. – Six new members are being added to Franklin Tomorrow’s Board of Directors, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

The new members of the Board include Michael Armentrout, Marianne DeMeyers, Teresa Ashworth Harris, Peggy Kidd, Renee Shafer, and Candy Sullivan.

“Franklin Tomorrow is honored to have these six new Board Members as part of our team. For 20 years, Franklin Tomorrow’s Board has included many great community members that have supported our organization’s mission and we are confident these new Board members will further enhance Franklin Tomorrow as an organization,” Incoming Board President Patrick Baggett said.

Michael Armentrout is the Founding Director of the Franklin Fellows. Michael is a native of Chattanooga, TN and currently resides in Franklin with his wife and three children.

Marianne DeMeyers is a longtime Franklinite and business owner. Marianne is the owner of the Tin Cottage, which has locations in both Downtown Franklin and Columbia.

Teresa Ashworth Harris is a business development professional as well as professional development trainer for Fisher Arnold, Inc. Teresa currently resides in Franklin with her family.

Peggy Kidd is an active community volunteer in the Franklin area. Peggy recently moved from California and resides in Franklin with her family.

Renee Shafer is the Director of Membership at Williamson, Inc. Renee is a Tennessee native and currently lives in Franklin with her family and pets.

Candy Sullivan is the Director of Community Relations for Advancement at Battle Ground Academy. Candy has lived in Franklin for more than 30 years and has been a part of BGA for 23 years.

About Franklin Tomorrow

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.