Franklin Tomorrow Announces Volunteer Nominations

Franklin Tomorrow announced the nominees in five categories for its 18th annual Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards, which will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Theatre in Historic Downtown Franklin.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., and thanks to the generosity of partners, including presenting partners Lineage Bank and Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, there is no cost to attend this year’s event, but RSVPs are requested at https://Feb19VolAwards.eventbrite.com.

More than 25 nonprofits, other organizations and individuals submitted nominees for the awards, which carry a cash prize to the nonprofit of the recipients’ choice.

Nominees by category include:

Corporate Volunteerism Award: Pinnacle Financial Partners & Marcia Hoover, nominated by High Hopes Preschool & Pediatric Therapy Clinic; Publix Supermarkets & Tim Cochran, nominated by Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury; Tractor Supply Co., nominated by Saddle Up!; Nissan North America & Tami Heimbach, nominated by Hard Bargain Association; Williamson Inc. Black Business Coalition, nominated by Jena Potter of Williamson Inc.; and OneGen Away, nominated by Greg Freeze.

Volunteer Spirit Award: Liz Beatty, Breaking the Silence ministry, nominated by Williamson Prevention Coalition; Tara Blue, Williamson Inc. Black Business Coalition, nominated by Robert Blair; Darci Caesar, Davis House Child Advocacy Center, nominated by Jaclyn Ledbetter; Annette Carrozzo, Williamson County Library & Friends of the Library, nominated by Deborah Reschke; Ethel Detch, Gentry’s Educational Foundation & Christ United Methodist Church, nominated by Lindsay Ismailovic; Melinda Foutch, High Hopes Preschool & Pediatric Therapy Clinic, nominated by Nan Zierdan; Nancy Goins, Franklin Special District, Liberty Elementary & Operation Andrew; Rhiannon Guppy, nominated by Arts Council of Williamson County; Paula E. Harris, Leadership Franklin, Discovery Center, AE Guidance LLC, nominated by Julian Bibb III & Teresa Ashworth Harris; Bart Harrison, Saddle Up! & Tucker’s House; Tony Hunnicutt, Downtown Franklin Rotary, Williamson Inc. Small Business Council, Williamson County Schools Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center; Jaclyn Ledbetter, Davis House Child Advocacy Center, Downtown Franklin Rotary, Battle of Franklin Trust, and Friends of Franklin Parks; Mark McCutcheon, Westhaven Foundation; Corinne Moore, The N.O.O.K.; Jeffrey D. Moseley, 21st District Recovery Court, Circle of Giving, and My Friend’s House, nominated by Robert Blair; Billy Nichols, Deer Run Camps and Retreat Center; Revida Rahman, One WillCo, nominated by Rachael Finch; Karen Rogers, Brightstone; Bob Steele, Franklin Theatre; Lillian Stewart, City of Franklin, Historic Presbyterian Church, DAR Colonial Dames, Alive Arts, nominated by Pam Lewis; Drew Torres, Path United, nominated by Margaret Jane Strelecki; Henk & Antoinette Van der Merwe, Iris Global; Greg Wade, Civil War Roundtable; Margaret Whiteside, FrankTown Open Hearts & First Presbyterian Church; and Randy Zion, Moore-Morris History & Culture Center of Williamson County.

Emerging Leader Award: Will Bell, ABLE Youth; Katie Creighton, Erika’s Safe Place, dba Endeavor Youth Recovery; Will Cross, A Vintage Affair, Williamson Health Foundation, and Battle Ground Academy; Joy Green, Hard Bargain Association; Franklin Fire Department’s David Konstant, nominated by Williamson County Schools Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center; and Colbi Layne Hogan, Franklin’s Charge & City of Franklin Civil War Commission.

Youth Initiative Award: Mary Jackson Tatum, ABLE Youth; Yaritza Jarquin, Path United; Caroline Campbell, Williamson County Public Library; and Kenny Royer, Davis House Child Advocacy Center.

Neighbor to Neighbor Award: Walter Green, nominated by Downtown Neighborhood Association; Clay Harlin, nominated by Friends of Franklin Parks; Rich Krejsa, nominated for Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1140, by Cassie & Derby Jones & Williamson County Veterans Services Office; Suzette Ralls Lane, nominated by Elaine Whitney of OneGen Away; Sarah McGinley, nominated for Franklin First United Methodist Church Giving Garden & other volunteer activities; Dac Phan, OneGen Away, nominated by Scott Lucas of OneGen Away; Alan Simms, Downtown Franklin Rotary Club Franklin Christmas Parade, nominated by Chris Howell; Mary Beth Richards, Studio Tenn, Davis House Child Advocacy Center and OneGen Away, nominated by Lynne McAlister; and Williamson Inc., nominated by Jena Potter for its work coordinating more than 100 nonprofits in Williamson County.

Also, a special In Memoriam program will honor community leaders, volunteers and individuals who have passed away over the last year. Among those to be honored are the late Rich Buckner, who coordinated the Franklin Alliance of Home Owners Association and served on numerous City of Franklin committees before his untimely death in 2024. Additionally, Franklin Tomorrow Founder & former Franklin Alderman Ernie Bacon and Anne T. Rutherford, another Franklin Tomorrow founder and community volunteer, will be among the more than 100 individuals honored during the ceremony.

Franklin Tomorrow will also present additional awards, including the Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer Award and the Charles M. Sargent Leadership Award. Franklin Tomorrow past Board Chair Teresa Ashworth Harris will also have awards.

Each award carries a cash prize to the nonprofit of the recipients’ choice.

In addition to Lineage Bank & Williamson Memorial, Franklin Tomorrow wishes to thank Buerger Moseley Carson, PLC; The TMA Group, and the following elected officials for their support — County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Property Assessor Brad Coleman, County Clerk Jeff Whidby, Trustee Karen Paris, Register of Deeds Sherry Anderson, Circuit Court Clerk Debbie Barrett, and Juvenile Court Clerk Margaret Mahew. Franklin Tomorrow’s Sustaining Partners, Atmos Energy and Williamson Health, also support this event. State Sen. Jack Johnson is also a partner in the awards.

