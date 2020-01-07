As the community awakes for the New Year and decade, Franklin Tomorrow has announced two events for January, with the first set for Jan. 13.

Kicking off the 2020 calendar will be FrankTalks on Monday, Jan. 13, at 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Columbia State Community College – Williamson County Campus. A coffee social will occur from 9-9:30 a.m. and the program will start at 9:30 a.m.

The topic for the program is, “Top People to Know in 2020.”

Parking is available in the new parking garage and the event will take place on the second floor of the Administration Building.

To RSVP, go to this link: https://franktalks-jan-2020.eventbrite.com

Second Event on January 28

On Jan. 28, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore will welcome their counterparts from other cities in Williamson County to join them for 2020’s first Franklin Tomorrow Breakfast With the Mayors, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, on Tuesday, Jan.28, starting at 7 a.m.

Invited to participate are Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little, Fairview Mayor John Blade, Nolensville Mayor Jim Alexander, Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham, and Thompson’s Station Mayor Corey Napier.

To RSVP, visit https://jan28ftmayoralsummit.eventbrite.com

FrankTalks would not be able to take place without the support of presenting sponsor, Renasant Bank, and sustaining partner, Williamson Medical Center. It is held on the first Monday of the month at various locations across Franklin.

Breakfast With the Mayors is held quarterly and is free to the public thanks to the generous partnership of partners including Pinnacle Financial Partners, as well as Williamson Medical Center, Hazen and Sawyer, and Williamson County Association of REALTORS. Additional support this year comes from Patterson Hardee & Ballentine CPAs and Andrews Transportation Group. Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant and Community Coffee will provide breakfast on Jan. 28.

Additional 2020 dates for Breakfast With the Mayors are April 28, July 28, and Oct. 27. Topics and guests will be announced closer to each date.

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent community visioning and engagement nonprofit. It has as its mission to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Visit its website at www.franklintomorrow.org.