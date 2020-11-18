Franklin Tomorrow Announces Recipients of the Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards

Franklin, Tenn. – Tom Lawrence was the recipient of the Charles M. Sargent Legacy Award on Tuesday, November 17, as part of Franklin Tomorrow’s 14th Annual Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards virtual event.

Presented in partnership USI and Grange Insurance, the Volunteer Awards honors individuals and groups in six categories, including a new award this year for Neighbor to Neighbor.

Also presented were awards in Corporate Volunteerism, Youth Initiative, Emerging Leader, Volunteer Spirit, and the Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer Award. Three special President’s Awards were also given this year, which included a Family Values Award, a Board Service Award and a Notes of Kindness Award.

“During Tom Lawrence’s more than 50 years as the Voice of Williamson County on the local airwaves, he’s offered airtime to those with whom he didn’t agree, but in the spirit of kindness and community. He has served on countless boards, quietly funded dozens of nonprofit efforts, and most likely, all with a smile on his face,” said Mindy Tate, Franklin Tomorrow executive director, reading from a submission identifying Lawrence for the award.

“Tom Lawrence is an individual who has been and is an agent of positive change and growth and sets an example for others to follow in his footsteps of initiative, imagination, and encouraging energy. He has not given countless volunteer hours – he has given countless days, weeks, and years, to his beloved community,” she added.

Sargent died in November 2018 but received the Legacy Award in July 2018 from Franklin Tomorrow, which was renamed in 2019 to the Charles M. Sargent Award following his death.

Receiving the Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer Award was Dr. Monty McInturff.

Dr. McInturff was nominated by Iroquois Steeplechase Race Committee & Staff for his work with Tennessee Equine Hospital and Iroquois Steeplechase, which nominated McInturff for the Neighbor to Neighbor Award.

“It is with community leaders like Dr. McInturff that The Iroquois Steeplechase executes its mission of producing a world class race meet and giving to beneficiaries in the community such as Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital and The Friends of Warner Parks,” wrote Autumn Ecklond, director of business development for the Iroquois Steeplechase, in her nomination.

McInturff has served on the Race Committee since 2017, but he has volunteered his services for decades.

“That statement says volumes about Monty, who humbly serves when asked and leads with his heart for community,” Tate said in presenting the Anne T. Rutherford Award to McInturff.

“When Franklin Tomorrow created Friends of Franklin Parks in 2011, Dr. Monty McInturff led the organization from its infancy forward to becoming its own successful nonprofit, alongside a great board and a groundswell of community support.”

Both recipients of the Charles M. Sargent Award and the Anne T. Rutherford Award received beautiful paintings from Daniel Klatt Fine Art.

Goodall Homes was the recipient of the Corporate Volunteerism Award. Goodall Homes was nominated by Habitat for Humanity Williamson – Maury for their work with Habitat in the Williamson County/Maury County area, which estimates their donation is valued at more than $200,000 and represents more than 5,000 service hours.

The Youth Initiative Award was awarded to both Anissia Fleming and Olivia Wolfson. Anissia was honored in this category for her service with United Way’s Raise Your Hand (RYH) Tutoring Program. Olivia was honored in this category for her work with supporting Franklin High’s non-profit Threads of Care.

Three awards were given in the Emerging Leader Award category. The recipients of the Emerging Leader award were Lathram Berry, Elizabeth Graham Pistole and Brooke Wanser. Barry was nominated for her work with the Hard Bargain Association, Pistole was nominated for her work with Divas and Dudes, and Wanser was nominated for her work with Friends of Franklin Parks, Frankin First UMC Giving Garden, Graceworks, and the Salvation Army.

Franklin Tomorrow’s Board President Allena Bell presented three awards during the event. The Family Impact Award was given to The Stinson and Baughman Families for their work with One Generation Away, and to Dr. Robin and Anna Lapre for their work with the Williamson County Animal Center.

The Board Service Award was given to Cassie Jones, and the Notes of Kindness Award was given to Ronald S. Ligon.

In the new category of Neighbor To Neighbor, four awards were given. The recipients of the Neighbor to Neighbor Award were Danny Cotton for his work with local Franklin churches; Dr. Dana Hardy for her work with End Slavery Tennessee and The Westhaven Foundation among other organizations; and Catering & Events by Suzette for her work in the Franklin community during 2020.

Four awards were also given in the Volunteer Spirit Award. The recipients of the Volunteer Spirit Award were Larry Darnell for his work with GraceWorks Ministries; Lorrie Graves for her work with the Downtown Rotary and its service projects; Jennifer Leonard for her work with My Friend’s House; and Jennifer Morrison for her work with The N.O.O.K. (Needs Of Our Kids).

In addition, more than 60 individuals who died during the last 18 months were honored during a special in memoriam program during the event for their contributions as volunteers and community leaders. Each person will be further recognized when a paver is installed at the Friends of Franklin Parks’ TSC Arena at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm, through the support of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Gardens, Friends of Franklin Parks, Franklin Tomorrow and an anonymous donor.

